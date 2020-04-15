EDMONTON -- As COVID-19 cancellations mount, another popular street festival running for 36 years and counting has been cancelled in Edmonton.

The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival will not go ahead as planned July 3-12, the organization announced Wednesday.

"With the current COVID-19 pandemic and government regulations banning large gatherings, the many requirements needed to run a safe Festival, and the international nature of the Festival cast, the decision was deemed as necessary," the festival wrote in a statement.

The festival is still looking at "alternate ways" to adapt to the pandemic by providing online content like videos from past festivals, busker tips and tricks and activities to do at home, said board chair Jill Wright.

"Now more than ever, we need the fun and laughter StreetFest brings," she said.

The festival has existed since 1984 and puts a spotlight on street performers and art. Organizers say it is the first and largest street performance festival of its kind in North America.