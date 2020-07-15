Advertisement
Strong winds caused trees to topple in Edmonton
Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020 6:07AM MDT
A wind gust toppled this tree in Edmonton, narrowly missing a parked car. (Courtesy: Kevin Schellenberg)
EDMONTON -- There were several reports of strong winds downing trees throughout Edmonton on Tuesday.
One twitter user posted photos of a tree taking down a fence and falling into a back alley.
Another posted a doorcam video showing a neighbour’s tree appearing to fall between a car and house.
CTV News Edmonton’s Josh Classen said that wind gusts were between 40 to 56 km/h Tuesday and that it is unusual for trees to fall in such wind speeds.