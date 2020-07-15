EDMONTON -- There were several reports of strong winds downing trees throughout Edmonton on Tuesday.

One twitter user posted photos of a tree taking down a fence and falling into a back alley.

Another posted a doorcam video showing a neighbour’s tree appearing to fall between a car and house.

CTV News Edmonton’s Josh Classen said that wind gusts were between 40 to 56 km/h Tuesday and that it is unusual for trees to fall in such wind speeds.