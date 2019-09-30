

CTVNews.ca Staff





A brewhouse boasting sub-zero vodka tasting and a games bar complete with bowling alley are tapped to become the newest entertainment options at Edmonton's Ice District.

The Canadian ICEHouse will be a three-level sports bar including a vodka sampling room made of blocks of ice and snow. The restaurant, which will serve as the Canadian Brewhouse chain's flagship location, will be located near the Ice District's skating rink and bisitors to the bar can get their skates sharpened for free. The location will boast a 10,000 sqaure feet rooftop patio, claimed to be the city's largest, which will overlook the Ice District Plaza and Rogers Place.

The Banquet is also slated to open its third Alberta location and will include bowling lanes and other gaming options including shuffle board and table tennis.

Both will be located in Block BG at the former Greyhound terminal site. Construction is set to begin in early 2020 with openings scheduled for the winter of 2021.