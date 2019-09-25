EDMONTON -- The Ice District Plaza will open this fall.

Concrete is currently being poured, and programming is expected to start in the next month, Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) said.

"This is the place to be," said Tim Shipton, OEG's senior vice president of communications said. "We want people to come here early before games, stay late after."

As part of Phase I, plans for the old Greyhound site include a Loblaws City Market, and other amenities will be announced soon, Shipton said.

In June 2018, OEG asked city council for $10 million to build public washrooms on site, as well as other amenities.

"I'm not aware of any current ask of the City of Edmonton," Mayor Don Iveson said.

"We do hope at some point to strike a deal with the city," Shipton said, but added those conversations are on hold.

Now that the Katz Group has sold part of Stantec Tower, OEG will move forward with its planning of Phase II, which includes the Baccarat Casino—Shipton said will be demolished soon—and the gravel parking lot north of Rogers Place.

Outdoor skating won't be available until the 2020-21 winter.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson