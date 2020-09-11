EDMONTON -- Edmontonians can now access a free online course designed to teach people to recognize the signs of suicide risk and how to help.

According to the city, the number of people who die by suicide in Edmonton is double the number of people who die in car crashes. Middle-aged men and the LGBTQ community are most at risk.

The one-hour course is part of the City of Edmonton's Living Hope community plan to decrease the risk of suicide, in partnership with Alberta Health Services, Canadian Mental Health Association – Edmonton Region and the Centre for Suicide Prevention.

In recognition of #WorldSuicidePreventionDay today, Edmontonians can access free online suicide prevention training from the partners of Living Hope: A Community Plan to Prevent Suicide in Edmonton.



Register: https://t.co/BSUcg5DNMQ.#WSPD #WSPD2020 #SuicidePrevention pic.twitter.com/EmM4URr2ET — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) September 10, 2020

The course does not require any previous experience.

"LivingWorks Start teaches trainees to recognize when someone is thinking about suicide and connect them to help and support," the course description reads.

This August was the busiest on record for the Centre for Suicide Prevention.

"We may not see an increase in suicide during the crisis, it may still be to come," executive director Mara Grunau said. "If we shore up interventions now, we can stave that off."

The course was launched on World Suicide Prevention Day.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.