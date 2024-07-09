Summertime drop-in Green Shacks return to Edmonton neighbourhoods
Edmonton's Green Shacks are open for summer 2024.
This outdoor free drop-in program at about 250 sites across Edmonton targets children aged 6-12, but any age is welcome. Children under age 6 are asked to come with a parent or guardian.
- Activities through Green Shacks include games, sports, crafts, music and drama.
- A list of activities is posted on the side of the Green Shacks each week.
- Locations operate half-days, rain or shine, with hours either 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, except holidays. Full-day programming is offered at 24 sites.
- Registration for the program is not required.
- Download our app to get Edmonton alerts on your device
- Severe weather, poor air quality can affect Green Shack hours.
- The city and the Edmonton Arts Council will present free concerts and performances every weekday at Green Shacks throughout the summer, one performance in the morning and another in the afternoon. link: https://www.edmontonarts.ca/event/green-shack-shows-2024
- About 180 frontline staff wearing blue shirts operate the Green Shacks. Volunteers in green shirts can be on hand as well.
- The program runs July 2 to Aug. 24.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The remnants of hurricane Beryl are heading to Canada. Here's where it's expected to land
A since-downgraded hurricane that claimed several lives and left a wake of destruction in its path is forecast to strike parts of Canada this week as a tropical storm.
Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
No one hurt in mid-air crash between helicopter, plane near Edmonton
No injuries were reported after a small plane and a helicopter collided mid-air in Alberta on Tuesday.
Russia orders the arrest of Alexei Navalny's widow, who lives abroad
A court in Russia ordered the arrest of the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a hearing Tuesday that was conducted in absentia as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on the opposition.
Democrats see Tuesday as make-or-break day for Biden's political future
After President Joe Biden’s reelection efforts spiraled into chaos following his debate fiasco last month, Democrats who have both stood by and abandoned Biden since then see Tuesday as a decisive day for the president’s political future.
Tourist who left car to take photos trampled to death by elephants in South Africa
Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.
Spain beats France 2-1 to reach Euro 2024 final with Yamal youngest-ever scorer at major tournament
Spain reached the European Championship final with a 2-1 victory over France on Tuesday with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal becoming the youngest-ever scorer at a major tournament.
Three animals euthanized after being injured at Calgary Stampede
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Woman dead in Bowness; Calgary police homicide unit investigating
A woman is dead in the Calgary community of Bowness and her death is being investigated as 'suspicious,' police say.
-
Sexual assault charge against Calgary bar manager stayed
A sexual assault charge has been stayed against former Calgary bar owner Grant Lee Cichacki.
-
Three animals euthanized after being injured at Calgary Stampede
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge man sought following shooting in Brocket, Alta.
RCMP are looking for a Lethbridge man they say shot another man in Brocket earlier this month.
-
Heat warning declared for southern Alberta
After a cool spring, the summer heat is finally here in full force. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has declared a heat warning for southern Alberta.
-
'A surreal experience': Lethbridge to be represented by 11 athletes, coaches, staff, officials at Paris Olympics
On the court is where Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon feel most at home and soon, they'll represent Lethbridge and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
Saskatoon
-
'This isn't safe': Saskatoon woman's vehicle broken into three times in five days
On Tuesday morning, Toni Mackinnon discovered her car had been broken into — again. She says it's the third time in less than a week.
-
'Onerous': Sask. health workers report scheduling and payroll errors as pricey new software rolls out
A multi-million dollar software system for Saskatchewan hospitals is causing headaches for health care workers again, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and SEIU-West.
-
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Regina
-
'Our city deserves this': Council approves funding for Regina Central Library renewal
Regina City Council has approved funding for the Regina Public Library (PRL) Central Library Renewal Project.
-
Regina Urgent Care Centre treats more than 500 patients in first week
Days have been busy at Regina's brand new Urgent Care Centre – with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reporting more than 500 patients were treated at the facility in its first week alone.
-
'Onerous': Sask. health workers report scheduling and payroll errors as pricey new software rolls out
A multi-million dollar software system for Saskatchewan hospitals is causing headaches for health care workers again, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and SEIU-West.
Vancouver
-
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to immediately stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
-
B.C. premier wants to better understand bail reform failing in woman's murder
British Columbia's premier says the province worked with the federal government to change its bail rules, so he is not sure why a man with a long and violent criminal history was released from jail weeks before the stabbing death of a woman in her Surrey, B.C., home.
-
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heat wave: 24 more temperature records broken
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
-
B.C.-wide campfire ban coming this week
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
-
CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns.
Toronto
-
Boy, 16, identified as victim in deadly Parkdale shooting
Toronto police have identified a 16-year-old boy as the victim of a deadly shooting at a Parkdale apartment building early Monday morning.
-
'Torrential downpours:' Toronto under rainfall warning due to Hurricane Beryl remnants
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl will arrive in the GTA overnight, with heavy downpours expected to persist well into Wednesday.
-
One person in critical condition after shooting in North York; 2 people arrested
One person is in critical condition following a shooting in North York.
Montreal
-
Significant rainfall expected in Montreal on Wednesday afternoon
Heavy rains are expected in Southern Quebec on Wednesday afternoon, as the remnants of tropical storm Beryl could bring up to 60 millimetres of rain.
-
Montreal's air quality in 2023 worst in eight years due to historic forest fires
The air in Montreal last year was the most polluted it has been since 2015, thanks to Quebec's historic forest fire season.
-
Quebec company fined $12,500 for destroyed threatened bird nests
A Quebec company was fined $12,500 after it damaged multiple bank swallow nests. The bank swallow, or sand martin, is a threatened species in Canada and destroying their nests is illegal, according to the Species at Risk Act.
Atlantic
-
Early morning fire destroys N.B. fish processing plant
A fire destroyed a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., early Tuesday morning.
-
High and dry: Halifax snubbed from list of hosts for 2024-2025 SailGP season
After hosting a record-breaking event, Halifax’s SailGP race will not be returning next season.
-
Halifax council approves motion that could lead to demolition of historic library
After more than a decade of discussions and plans that failed to materialize, Halifax council is bringing in a consultant to develop a plan for the old memorial library that could see it at least partially demolished.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest seven involved in human trafficking in Portage la Prairie
Manitoba RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation in Portage la Prairie.
-
'It's timeless': Historic Second World War plane stops in Winnipeg
A historic World War II plane once left for dead in a Northwest Territories lake is flying once again.
-
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Ottawa
-
Consultant accused of overbilling the federal government $250,000, RCMP says
A federal consultant is facing fraud charges for allegedly overbilling the federal government tens of thousands of dollars over an 18-month period, according to the RCMP.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Ottawa could see 25-50 mm of rain as remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit the region
Ottawa could see record-breaking rainfall on Wednesday, as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl move through the region.
-
‘Hilarious and fun’: Ottawa man surprised with 40th birthday party inside Value Village
As much as Tyler Garvey loves hunting for a vintage bargain, he never expected to celebrate his 40th birthday inside a Value Village location.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
-
Missing Barrie woman was spotted in North Bay
A Barrie woman missing for more than a year was recently seen in North Bay, police said Tuesday.
-
One person killed when vehicle hits moose in northwestern Ont.
Police in Red Lake, Ont., are investigating after one person died when their vehicle collided with a moose Tuesday morning.
Barrie
-
New lead emerges one year after Barrie woman's disappearance
Police have given a glimmer of hope to the family of a Barrie woman who vanished without a word over a year ago.
-
Brayden Bullock facing new charges
The 23-year-old man was charged with several violent crimes after being released from prison.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Here's when Hurricane Beryl's remnants are expected to storm through the region
Torrential rain is forecast for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
Kitchener
-
When we could see torrential rain in Wednesday’s forecast
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are headed our way and forecasters say it will potentially bring torrential rain to southern Ontario.
-
Concern grows for missing 44-year-old woman
Tuesday marks the fourth day in the search for a missing 44-year-old woman who was last seen in Woodstock.
-
Electrical fire at 250 Frederick Street adds to recent problems for residents
A small fire at 250 Frederick Street in Kitchener over the weekend is adding to the long list of issues residents have had to deal with lately.
London
-
Body of missing kayaker found in Bluewater following 6 day search
After nearly a week of searching, OPP said that a 57-year-old man from London who went missing on the waters of Lake Huron on July 3 was located deceased on a beach in St. Joseph today.
-
Alice Munro’s local legacy 'doesn't excuse what went on behind closed doors' in historical sex assault case
Munro who grew up Wingham, and lived in Clinton for many years, has her name emblazoned on everything from the local library, to her own literary garden. The startling revelations about the Nobel prize winning author’s past, has prompted discussions about whether those monuments to her should remain.
-
Box truck stuck with careless driving charge
Middlesex OPP say that a bridge in the Kilworth area was completely blocked off for some time this afternoon when a local driver underestimated their size.
Windsor
-
Windsor Hudson’s Bay store temporarily closed
The Hudson’s Bay store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor is temporarily closed.
-
With 13 children in makeshift placements, local Children’s Aid issues call for foster parents
According to the executive director of the Children's Aid Society (CAS), there are thirteen children and youth in our community that are in unlicensed placements like hotels and rented homes. “Right now, we're in a major crisis,” said Derrick Drouillard, who pointed out there's even one child that is staying in the CAS building on Riverside Drive, out of necessity.
-
Christmas tree farm in Chatham-Kent making 'sunny memories' in July
The owners of a small Christmas tree farm in Chatham-Kent are welcoming the public to visit their field of 20,000 sunflowers. It's the fourth annual "Making Sunny Memories" fundraiser, with all proceeds going towards the day program at the Alzheimer Society of Chatham-Kent.