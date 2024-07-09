EDMONTON
    • Summertime drop-in Green Shacks return to Edmonton neighbourhoods

    A Green Shack drop-in program locale in southwest Edmonton on July 9, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) A Green Shack drop-in program locale in southwest Edmonton on July 9, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Edmonton's Green Shacks are open for summer 2024.

    This outdoor free drop-in program at about 250 sites across Edmonton targets children aged 6-12, but any age is welcome. Children under age 6 are asked to come with a parent or guardian.

    • Activities through Green Shacks include games, sports, crafts, music and drama.
    • A list of activities is posted on the side of the Green Shacks each week.
    • Locations operate half-days, rain or shine, with hours either 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, except holidays. Full-day programming is offered at 24 sites.
    • Registration for the program is not required.
    • Severe weather, poor air quality can affect Green Shack hours.
    • The city and the Edmonton Arts Council will present free concerts and performances every weekday at Green Shacks throughout the summer, one performance in the morning and another in the afternoon. link: https://www.edmontonarts.ca/event/green-shack-shows-2024
    • About 180 frontline staff wearing blue shirts operate the Green Shacks. Volunteers in green shirts can be on hand as well.
    • The program runs July 2 to Aug. 24.

