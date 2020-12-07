EDMONTON -- A man has been charged with second-degree murder in a central Alberta shooting.

Mounties say Jason Lagrelle, 39, was shot to death outside a home on Sunchild First Nation just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 6.

He died on scene.

Nearly 12 hours later, after Rocky Mountain RCMP contained a house on the First Nation, a man surrendered.

Keean Frencheater, 24, was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

He was being held in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9.