EDMONTON -- Suncor Energy Inc. is facing charges from the Alberta government over an alleged incident that occurred in July 2018.

Five of the charges are for contravening a term or condition of an approval. The company was also charged with releasing a substance into the environment that may cause harm and failing to report it in a timely manner.

The charges are under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

The company has a court date set for July 29 in Sherwood Park.

While the government did not specify the incident the charges stem from CTV News Edmonton reported of a hydrogen sulfide release on July 18, 2018 that sent several workers to hospital.