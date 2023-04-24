'Super happy for him': Oilers praise Campbell after performance in Game 4 comeback

After an up and down regular season, Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell came through when his team needed him most.

Campbell entered Game 4 at the start of the second period with his team down 3-0 to the Los Angeles Kings.

He stopped 27 of 28 shots – including a pad save on a breakaway with less than six minutes to go in the third period – as the Oilers rallied to win 5-4 and even the series 2-2.

Jack was DIALLED tonight 🔥🥫 pic.twitter.com/DyAXMCEGsT — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 24, 2023

Campbell's teammates and coaches were full of praise for the goaltender on Monday morning.

"Really big. Comes in in a difficult spot and closes the door for us and gives us a chance," captain Connor McDavid said. "It just goes to show how mentally tough he is. He's been ready all season long and that was obviously a big moment for him. For him to step in and play like that and play as well as he did, it shows a lot about him and his character."

Campbell signed a five-year, $25-million contract with Edmonton last off-season. However, a difficult start to the season and the rise of Stuart Skinner saw Campbell start a total of 34 games.

He said it was nice to get another opportunity in Game 4.

"Definitely felt ready to go," Campbell told reporters. "Just trying to help whatever way I can."

"Definitely gives me a little bit of swagger right now."



Jack Campbell shares additional thoughts on his relief effort last night.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/cXY1E6Q1yz — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 24, 2023

Defenceman Mattias Ekholm called Campbell a "tremendous" teammate.

"Always positive, always wants the guys to do well," Ekholm said. "Whether he's in or not playing, he's been a tremendous guy to have on our team. For him to come in, he made some really, really big stops for us…just super happy for him. I think he deserved it. He's worked hard."

When reporters asked McDavid which goalie should start Game 5, the captain laughed and repeated, "That's not a question for me."

Head coach Jay Woodcroft wouldn't reveal who his starting goalie will be when the Oilers host the Kings on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. MT.

"I'm in a position to be able to choose from two great people," Woodcroft said. "Two goaltenders who have allowed us to win games this year. Our team won 50 games this year and both goaltenders contributed to those wins so what a great position for our coaching staff to be in.

"When you have two great goaltenders, I don't think you can go wrong picking either one."