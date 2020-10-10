EDMONTON -- An Edmonton restaurant served up Thanksgiving meals Saturday—free of charge.

Over the past three days, staff at Hoang Long Casual Fare have been preparing 350 pounds of chicken along with staples of a Thanksgiving dinner—gravy, mashed potatoes and vegetables.

“Right now people are having a very difficult time, including myself and my business,” said Ceceilia Wong, owner of the restaurant.

“But I wanted to tell a message to my community it doesn’t matter what happened, we still hope, be strong and support each other.”

Meals were served from 1 p.m. until they ran out.