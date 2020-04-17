EDMONTON -- Police are looking for a man who they believe was involved in a fire at a construction site in west Edmonton last month.

A group of men went to a gas station on 157 Street and Stony Plain Road shortly after midnight on March 23.

One of the men bought a red jerry can and several litres of fuel.

Police say the men then walked to a nearby construction site and used the fuel to set fire to a wood framing structure before leaving the site on foot.

Investigators have released photos of the person who bought the gas can. He is described as 5’10” to 5’11”, weighing approximately 150 pounds. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black toque.

There were no workers at the site when the fire broke out, and no one was injured.