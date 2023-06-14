Suspect arrested, arson charges laid following Edmonton trailer fire

Police in Edmonton announced arson charges Wednesday against a man accused of lighting a trailer on fire in northwest Edmonton last month.

On Friday, officers asked the public for help to identify him.

A Wednesday update from Edmonton Police Service did not name the accused, but said he turned himself in and was charged with arson and arson with disregard for human life.

Police allege that he pulled into a shopping complex on Mistatim Road on May 5 at 6:20 p.m., exited the vehicle and lit a trailer on fire, before driving away.

A staff member "narrowly escaped the fire," police said in the original release.