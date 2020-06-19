EDMONTON -- Police are looking for a man they say may be armed and dangerous in connection with a break and enter near Fort Assiniboine.

Investigators were called to the property on Secondary Highway 658 around 9 p.m. on Thursday about a break and enter. Police said the people involved in the crime attempted to ram the caller’s vehicle in an attempt to escape.

Mounties found the vehicle driven by the suspects in a ditch near the Athabasca River southwest of Fort Assiniboine and both people inside fled into the forest.

With the help of RCMP Air Service and a police dog, one person was taken into custody. The second escaped.

The escaped suspect has been identified as Bradley Gordon Duff, 35, of no fixed address.

Police are warning the public not to approach Duff, as he is potentially armed and dangerous. He also outstanding warrants on matters not related to the break and enter.

Anyone with information about Duff is asked to call Barrhead RCMP at 780-674-4848 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A 28-year-old woman from Whitecourt is in custody waiting for a bail hearing in relation to the incident.

Fort Assiniboine is about 160 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.