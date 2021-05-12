Advertisement
Suspicious death in central Edmonton: EPS
Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 7:31PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 12, 2021 8:49PM MDT
Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in the area of 93 Street and 105 Avenue. May 12, 2021. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in the Boyle Street neighbourhood.
At approximately 12 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of 93 Street and 105 Avenue after reports of a dead man.
EPS' homicide section is investigating.
An autopsy has not been scheduled yet.
Police have not released any other details about the man or the cause of death.
