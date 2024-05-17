Suspicious death in northern Alberta under investigation

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in northern Alberta.

Emergency crews were called to John D'or Prairie, Alta., around 3 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead on route.

RCMP Major Crimes has since taken over the investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Fort Vermilion RCMP at 780-927-3258 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

John D'or Prairie is about 750 kilometres north of Edmonton.