Police say a fire at an industrial park south of Red Deer last week is suspicious.

The Red Deer County Fire Department was called to the Mckenzie Industrial Business Park on Aug. 31 for a fire at a building on Clearview Drive.

The fire is currently under investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to call Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.