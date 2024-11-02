Suspicious fire destroys homes under construction in King Edward Park

A fire destroyed a building under construction early Saturday morning on 77 Avenue. It was the second to burn down in two days.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said the fire was reported at the site near 79 Street and 77 Ave at about 2:51 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found the building fully involved. A second alarm was called to help protect neighbouring homes.

A total of 40 firefighters worked on the fire, and it was brought under control at 7:46 a.m.

It was declared out at 12:54 p.m. No one was injured.

The building under construction was destroyed, ERFS said, and at least two other nearby homes and garages were damaged.

There is no information yet on the cause of the fire, but police have been notified, EFRS said.

On Friday morning, a fire started in a duplex under construction on 77 Avenue and 115 Street. Police are looking at that fire as being suspicious.

On Monday, police confirmed the fire at King Edward Park is also considered suspicious.

Investigators are trying to determine if there is a link between the two fires.