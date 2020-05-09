Suspicious package found in north Edmonton deemed non-threatening
CTV News Edmonton Published Saturday, May 9, 2020 10:22AM MDT Last Updated Saturday, May 9, 2020 11:25AM MDT
EDMONTON -- A transit centre in north Edmonton was evacuated for about two hours Saturday morning due to a suspicious package.
Police responded around 9:20 a.m. to the Northgate Transit Centre due to the package, forcing the closure of roads in the area of 137 Avenue between 97 Street and Northgate Mall.
The package was examined and found to be non-hazardous.
No one was injured.