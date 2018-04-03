Edmonton police closed the Mill Woods Transit Centre and evacuated the public library next door after a suspicious package was found outside on Tuesday evening.

Library staff called police after seeing a man leaving a suitcase and running away around 6 p.m., police said.

The EPS explosive unit denotated the package just before 7:30 p.m.

 

No one was injured during the explosion, EPS said.

It remains unclear what was inside the package and no arrests have been made, EPS said.

Edmonton police is clearing the scene and the library and transit centre are expected to open just after 8 p.m.