Edmonton police closed the Mill Woods Transit Centre and evacuated the public library next door after a suspicious package was found outside on Tuesday evening.

Library staff called police after seeing a man leaving a suitcase and running away around 6 p.m., police said.

The EPS explosive unit denotated the package just before 7:30 p.m.

#BREAKING @edmontonpolice just did a controlled detonation of a package outside of the Mill Woods Library/ Transit Centre. Appears to be a black suitcase. Awaiting update on what was in it. @ctvedmonton #yeg pic.twitter.com/htnqpGvRF6 — Sean Amato (@JSJamato) April 4, 2018

No one was injured during the explosion, EPS said.

It remains unclear what was inside the package and no arrests have been made, EPS said.

Edmonton police is clearing the scene and the library and transit centre are expected to open just after 8 p.m.