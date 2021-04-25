Advertisement
Suspicious package in parking lot determined to be car battery: EPS
A suspicious package in the parking lot of CTV News Edmonton was determined to be a car battery. Sunday April 25, 2021 (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A suspicious package that was found in the parking lot of CTV News Edmonton Sunday night was determined to be a battery, according to EPS.
The object was discovered around 9:30 p.m. and two unknown individuals were seen in the parking lot, according to building security.
Edmonton police were called in to investigate and the object was determined to be a car battery plugged into a block heater plug in the parking lot around 10:20 p.m.
The battery was covered by a piece of cardboard.
Traffic was blocked on parts of 184 Street around Stony Plain Road while EPS investigated.