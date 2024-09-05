EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Sylvan Lake bank robbed by man with crowbar

    Pictures of an armed robbery suspect in Sylvan Lake on Wednesday Sept. 4, 2024. (RCMP) Pictures of an armed robbery suspect in Sylvan Lake on Wednesday Sept. 4, 2024. (RCMP)
    RCMP are investigating after an armed robbery at the Sylvan Lake CIBC on Wednesday.

    Around 2:45 p.m., RCMP received a report of an armed robbery attempt at the bank at 5007 50 Street.

    A man wearing reflective safety clothing was seen going into the bank with a crowbar, according to police.

    The man demanded money from the clerks before leaving the bank on a bicycle, added RCMP.

    The man is described as:

    • around 1.82 metres tall;
    • riding a BMX-style bike;
    • wearing a mask, dark sunglasses and construction-type clothing.

    Police said no one was injured during the robbery.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-887-3333 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

