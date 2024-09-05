Sylvan Lake bank robbed by man with crowbar

RCMP are investigating after an armed robbery at the Sylvan Lake CIBC on Wednesday.

Around 2:45 p.m., RCMP received a report of an armed robbery attempt at the bank at 5007 50 Street.

A man wearing reflective safety clothing was seen going into the bank with a crowbar, according to police.

The man demanded money from the clerks before leaving the bank on a bicycle, added RCMP.

The man is described as:

around 1.82 metres tall;

riding a BMX-style bike;

wearing a mask, dark sunglasses and construction-type clothing.

Police said no one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-887-3333 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.