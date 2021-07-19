EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s outdoor orchestra is scheduled to play in Edmonton in August.

The Edmonton Orchestra Symphony has announced the return of Symphony Under the Stars. The outdoor orchestra will play at William Hawrelak Park Aug. 25 to Sept. 5

“Over the course of 10 days, audiences can sample a mix of matinee and evening performances reflecting the diverse music programming presented throughout a regular concert season, under the sky,” read a release by the ESO.

The concert will feature classical gems, Hollywood hits, and special performances by the entire Edmonton Symphony Orchestra. This will be the orchestra's first time performing together since March 2020.

To ensure the concert is following safety measures, the event will be held at reduced capacity with socially distanced seating. Concerts will be shorter in length and there will be no intermission to avoid crowding.

“The hallmark of this festival has always been to provide a variety of excellent and entertaining programs for the entire family. This year's celebration will be special, intimate, and above all, safe. We're so pleased that we're able to return to Hawrelak Park to close out the summer, like we normally do, ”says Annemarie Petrov, ESO and Winspear President and CEO.