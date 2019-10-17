Menopause is a normal part of a woman's life, but many feel unprepared for the transition and talking about it remains taboo.

An Edmonton conference aims to change that.

The 4th annual Menopause Day Conference and Trade Show will bring health professionals together with women and their partners to discuss and learn about menopause.

"These are things that we don't talk about, and I think that once we start talking about it more and more, women will feel empowered," Dr. May Sanaee said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "Celebrate it, talk about it, make sure it's common knowledge."

The conference is taking place on World Menopause Day, Saturday, Oct. 19.