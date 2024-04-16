Tamarack Valley shuts Alberta output after gas plant fire
Canada's Tamarack Valley Energy TVE.TO has temporarily shut production of about 6,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) following a fire at a Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO gas plant in Alberta, the companies said on Monday.
The plant, which processes Tamarack's gas from various batteries in the Nipisi area, was shut down after the fire broke out on Saturday.
Canadian Natural, the country's biggest oil and gas producer, said it was alerted to the fire that had started inside its Mitsue Gas Plant at about 4.00 a.m. local time (1000 GMT).
"First responders and Canadian Natural's personnel extinguished the fire safely and there were no injuries," the company said in a statement.
Canadian Natural said it is investigating the incident to determine the cause and evaluating how long it will take to restore the facility to operation.
The company did not comment on whether its own production was also impacted.
Oil and gas producer Tamarack said it is considering several options to accelerate the resumption of its production while waiting for the plant to restart.
"I suspect from the fire and equipment it's not going to be a short time," Tamarack Valley CEO Brian Schmidt told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Tamarack's options include re-routing its gas to other processing plants and seeking relief from an Alberta Energy Regulator directive that limits gas flaring, Schmidt said.
The volumes temporarily shut-in amount to roughly 10% of Tamarack's total production, RBC Capital Markets analyst Luke Davis said in a research note.
"We expect the stock to lag peers until further clarity is provided," Davis wrote.
(Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia and Roshia Sabu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Alan Barona and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March
The annual inflation rate ticked higher in March compared with February, boosted by higher prices for gasoline, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Ontario woman charged almost $7,000 for 20-minute taxi ride abroad
An Ontario woman was shocked to find she’d been charged nearly $7,000 after unknowingly using an unauthorized taxi company while on vacation in January.
Freeland to present 2024 federal budget, promising billions in new spending
Canadians will learn Tuesday the entirety of the federal Liberal government's new spending plans, and how they intend to pay for them, when Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the 2024 federal budget.
Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night
Tim Hortons is launching flatbread pizzas nationally in a bid to pick up more afternoon and evening customers.
Thousands of dollars worth of tropical fish stolen from Ottawa Valley restaurant
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of "several thousand" dollars worth of tropical fish stolen from an Upper Ottawa Valley restaurant last week.
NASA confirms mystery object that crashed through roof of Florida home came from space station
NASA confirmed Monday that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station.
B.C. woman facing steep medical bills, uncertain future after Thailand crash
The family of a Victoria, B.C., woman who was seriously injured in an accident in Thailand is pleading for help as medical bills pile up.
A 9-year-old boy's dream of a pet octopus is a sensation as thousands follow Terrance's story online
The one thing 9-year-old Cal Clifford wanted more than anything since he was a toddler was a pet octopus.
190 decaying bodies were found at a Colorado funeral home. Owners charged with COVID fraud of US$880K
A couple who owned a Colorado funeral home where authorities last year discovered 190 decaying bodies were indicted on federal charges that they misspent nearly US$900,000 in pandemic relief funds on vacations, cosmetic surgery, jewelry and other personal expenses, according to court documents unsealed Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Academics, rural municipalities raise concerns about Alberta's Bill 18
Alberta legislation pitched to protect provincial priorities could slow down grant funding and allow federal money to be spent elsewhere, say officials representing rural municipalities and faculty members at post-secondary institutions.
-
Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March
The annual inflation rate ticked higher in March compared with February, boosted by higher prices for gasoline, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
-
Freeland to present 2024 federal budget, promising billions in new spending
Canadians will learn Tuesday the entirety of the federal Liberal government's new spending plans, and how they intend to pay for them, when Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the 2024 federal budget.
Lethbridge
-
Phillips calls for funding to be reinstated to Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
-
Lethbridge police team up with campaign to urge drivers to slow down
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. struggling to recruit and retain specialists, doctor says
Dr. Ana-Maria Bosonea is the only allergist in Saskatoon seeing children under 12, and now she’s moving to Alberta.
-
Saskatoon residents can expect some odour from city landfill as gas well project expands
The city says there may be some odour emanating from the landfill in the coming weeks as crews dig new gas wells and piping to collect more methane from decomposing waste.
-
Saskatoon Muslim community mourns teen killed in high-speed crash
Friends are raising money for the grieving family of a 16-year-old Saskatoon boy who was killed in a high-speed crash that injured two other teens on Sunday morning.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP, advocates call for full reopening of Moose Jaw hyperbaric chamber
Moose Jaw's hyperbaric chamber has now partially resumed services after being discontinued in 2021 due pandemic related staffing shortages. However, only one patient is currently being treated leading to criticism over a perceived lack of service.
-
Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March
The annual inflation rate ticked higher in March compared with February, boosted by higher prices for gasoline, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
-
'A sense of urgency': Sask. man accused of abducting daughter calls himself to the stand during trial
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man on trial after being charged with contravention of a custody order for allegedly abducting his daughter in late 2021 to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, called himself to the stand Monday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman facing steep medical bills, uncertain future after Thailand crash
The family of a Victoria, B.C., woman who was seriously injured in an accident in Thailand is pleading for help as medical bills pile up.
-
As B.C. marks grim anniversary, advocates call for more urgent action
Last summer, Jessica Michalofsky ran from Nelson to Victoria, raising awareness about the toxic drug crisis that claimed her son Aubrey’s life. Nearly a year later, she's disappointed by the lack of movement on the crisis, as more families lose loved ones.
-
Diverging views emerge on Vancouver home construction outlook
A Vancouver real estate services firm is pushing back against the widely held view that not enough homes are being built in Metro Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman facing steep medical bills, uncertain future after Thailand crash
The family of a Victoria, B.C., woman who was seriously injured in an accident in Thailand is pleading for help as medical bills pile up.
-
B.C. fraudster who lured investors with promise to help homeless fined by securities regulator
A Vancouver woman whose company duped investors by promising big returns on real-estate deals that would house the homeless has been ordered to pay nearly $626,000 after the British Columbia Securities Commission deemed the operation a Ponzi scheme.
-
Arctic and offshore patrol vessel HMCS Max Bernays arrives in CFB Esquimalt
The HMCS Max Bernays made its way into its new home at CFB Esquimalt on Monday after a long journey from Halifax.
Toronto
-
'Deplorable' conditions see sentences lowered at Toronto South Detention Centre: court
A growing number of judges presiding over Ontario's criminal cases are condemning 'deplorable' jail conditions at the Toronto South Detention Centre, where sentences continue to be shortened over inhumane conditions.
-
Ontario woman charged almost $7,000 for 20-minute taxi ride abroad
An Ontario woman was shocked to find she’d been charged nearly $7,000 after unknowingly using an unauthorized taxi company while on vacation in January.
-
Striking food service workers at Toronto's Pearson airport say meals on some flights may be impacted by labour action
Some flights may be departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport with “less or no food” after workers who prepare meals for in-flight service walked off the job on Tuesday, the union representing employees says.
Montreal
-
Recycling Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof: international competition collects bids
An international competition is hoping to gather new and interesting ways to recycle Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof, which is set to be dismantled this summer.
-
Montreal Canadiens recall Logan Mailloux from AHL
The Montreal Canadiens have recalled defenceman Logan Mailloux from the AHL's Laval Rocket.
-
3 people arrested in Quebec City for assault, threats, forcible confinement
Quebec City police say three people were arrested in connection with an alleged assault in the Beauport borough.
Atlantic
-
Battery fires a concern for Maritime departments as numbers grow
Batteries power many things in our lives, from phones to laptops to even cars, but there’s a danger lurking in our battery dependency.
-
2 people assaulted with chemical irritant at Saint John encampment: police
Police in Saint John, N.B., say they are investigating after two people were assaulted with a chemical irritant Sunday afternoon.
-
Search suspended for missing senior in New Glasgow, N.S.
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say the search for a missing 73-year-old woman has been suspended.
Winnipeg
-
Rural Manitoba council may be dissolved after mass exodus of elected officials: province
A mass exodus of elected officials from a rural Manitoba municipality has put the community in limbo and may force the province to dissolve what's left of the crumbling council.
-
Here's how much rain fell in Manitoba on Monday
Spring has sprung in Manitoba, which means the return of April showers.
-
Lights, camera, action! Extras casting underway for Ke Huy Quan movie in Winnipeg
If you’ve ever felt the allure of Hollywood and wanted to be in a big-budget movie your time to shine is now.
Ottawa
-
Freeland to present 2024 federal budget, promising billions in new spending
Canadians will learn Tuesday the entirety of the federal Liberal government's new spending plans, and how they intend to pay for them, when Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the 2024 federal budget.
-
OPP investigating after human remains found in Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were found in the Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland on Monday.
-
Kingston, Ont.'s Aaliyah Edwards drafted into WNBA
After four years at the University of Connecticut, Edwards was selected sixth overall by the Washington Mystics in the WNBA draft Monday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. driver missing after vehicle pulled into creek
Rescue crews are searching for a man reported missing on the weekend after the vehicle he was driving was pulled into a creek near the Quebec border in northern Ontario.
-
Ontario woman charged almost $7,000 for 20-minute taxi ride abroad
An Ontario woman was shocked to find she’d been charged nearly $7,000 after unknowingly using an unauthorized taxi company while on vacation in January.
-
Northern Ont. man acquitted of murder on James Bay coast
A northern Ontario family is devastated after a jury found a Moose Factory man not guilty of a 2021 murder.
Barrie
-
Parks Canada opens Couchiching Lock 42
Parks Canada advises that due to higher-than-normal water levels, a local lock will be opened
-
Kashechewan First Nation preparing for mass evacuation amid flood threat
The residents of Kashechewan First Nation are in a race against time, preparing for a mass evacuation as the relentless threat of flooding from the Albany River looms closer.
-
Car crash sends two women to hospital
Two women were seriously injured after a car crash in Orangeville.
Kitchener
-
Hold and secure lifted in Delhi
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking some people in Delhi to stay in their homes as officers conduct an investigation.
-
Driveway paving scammers reported in Waterloo Region
Cambridge resident Samantha Falkiner explains why something felt "off" about the men who approached her and her neighbours on Friday.
-
Police search home after man injured with explosive
Police are searching a residence just east of downtown Guelph after a man went to hospital with injuries from a homemade explosive device.
London
-
Students displaced following house fire
A number of students have been displaced after a house fire in east London near Fanshawe College. Crews were called to the scene on Prosperity Court late Monday night.
-
Fire hydrant struck in Sarnia, traffic reduced to one lane
All lanes of traffic have reopened after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant in Sarnia on Monday. It happened in the area of Michigan Avenue and Blackwell Road and caused officials to reduce eastbound traffic to one lane.
-
Traffic coming to a crawl on Main Street Exeter
Construction will slow down traffic moving through Exeter for the rest of the year. A reconstruction of the community's main street at the north end of town is underway.
Windsor
-
Windsor mother pushes for better addiction transitional supports amid doubling of opioid-related deaths
A new study published in a Canadian medical journal paints a bleak picture around opioid-related deaths in Canada. It shows the number of those deaths has more than doubled over a three-year period when the pandemic hit high gear.
-
Freeland to present 2024 federal budget, promising billions in new spending
Canadians will learn Tuesday the entirety of the federal Liberal government's new spending plans, and how they intend to pay for them, when Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the 2024 federal budget.
-
General Motors to move Detroit HQ to new downtown building, plans to redevelop Renaissance Center
General Motors will move its Detroit headquarters to a new downtown office building next year and work to redevelop its iconic home along the Detroit River, company and city officials confirmed Monday.