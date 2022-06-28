Taxi fares in Edmonton likely to increase for the first time since 2007

The cost of a cab ride could be going up soon in the Alberta capital, as councillors are set to vote next week on a 50 cent increase to the base fare.

City administrators are proposing an increase to the initial cost to grab a cab from $3.60 cents to $4.10 for as long as gas prices stay high.

The cost of insurance, fuel, and maintenance have all gone up, pointed out the United Taxi Group, an association that represents drivers and owners

"Driver’s mood is not good. As I said, the income which they are making from the taxi after putting in 72 hours each week is not good enough for them to run their family unit, or even an individual," said president Dawinder Deo.

Deo said many in the industry want a larger increase, but the 50 cents would give some relief.

"Drivers have been hurting over the last number of months because of increased fuel costs but also not having an increase since 2007," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.

"At the same time I am absolutely cognizant that many low-income Edomtonoans use taxi service and so we need to balance that."

Council will vote on the change next week.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson