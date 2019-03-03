By taking home the bronze title, Team Alberta finished the 2019 Canada Winter Games with its best-ever performance.

The two-week competition wrapped up Saturday with the host team adding another seven medals to its count.

In total, Alberta athletes earned 100 medals: 36 gold, 33 silver and 31 bronze. Quebec finished at the top of the medal standings with 146 medals, followed by Ontario, which earned 105 medals.

Team Alberta also won two recognitions during the games: the Centennial Cup, for showing the greatest improvement since the last Winter Games, and the Jack Pelech Award, for best combination of competitive performance, good sportsmanship and spirit of fair play, cooperation and friendship.

“Congratulations to all our young athletes, coaches and mission staff on their outstanding performances at the 2019 Canada Winter Games,” said Ricardo Miranda, minister of culture and tourism, said in a statement.

“Congratulations, too, to the City of Red Deer on hosting an exceptional event. This has truly been a team effort, and reflected what is best about Albertans. To everyone involved in the Games, thank you for being tremendous ambassadors of our province.”

Alberta last hosted the games in Grande Prairie in 1995.