Police are reminding the public to be careful when helping someone on the side of the road after a female teen was assaulted in Parkland County.

The teen was driving in on Parkland Drive on Feb. 22 around 9:30 p.m. and was flagged down after turning south onto Range Road 20.

A truck had been parked on the side of the road with its lights on and a man was standing in the middle of the road.

When the teen stopped, turned off her vehicle and went to help him, he grabbed her by the shoulders. When she pushed him away, he punched her several times in the face.

Another vehicle then turned south from Parkland Drive onto Range Road 20, prompting the attacker to leave the youth on the ground and flee in his truck.

The teen told police she believed he wanted to take her vehicle.

The man is described as white, about 182 centimetres (six feet) tall, and as having stubble and a large, red nose. He was wearing a black jacket.

His truck was a long-box truck either black or another dark colour.

RCMP in the area have asked those with information about the driver or the incident to call Stony Plain RCMP at 780-968-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Motorists are advised to note the location of a person stranded or in distress and call local police, not stop for help.