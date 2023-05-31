Teenage boy dead after dirt bike crash near Alberta-Saskatchewan border

A teenage boy is dead after a crash involving a dirt bike east of Edmonton on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a dirt bike and a side-by-side at 8:10 p.m. in the area of Range Road 21 north of Township Road 503A near Lloydminster.

When they arrived, they pronounced the 14-year-old driver of the dirt bike dead at the scene.

Police say the side-by-side was travelling northbound on Range Road 21 and the dirt bike was going southbound when they collided at a turn in the road.

No further investigation is expected to be released.