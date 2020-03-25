EDMONTON -- TELUS Mobility says a service disruption leaving customers in Alberta unable to call 911 has been fixed.

A TELUS spokesperson it caught the issue immediately and notified municipalities and emergency services.

It is now fully resolved, a TELUS spokesperson said.

"We know how critical connectivity is for our customers, especially during this public health crisis, and we sincerely apologize for the service interruption."

An emergency alert was issued in Red Deer Wednesday morning informing residents they would have to use other means to report an emergency if they were a customer with the telecom company.

“Telus has informed The City of Red Deer of an outage that is impacting the ability of TELUS MOBILE CUSTOMERS to contact 9-1-1. This outage is impacting TELUS MOBILITY CUSTOMERS across the province,” the alert read.

“These customers will not be able to dial 9-1-1 from anywhere in Alberta at this time.”

The issue did not affect landlines, or other mobile customers.

Red Deer residents were advised to call for help from police, fire or ambulance from a landline, or head to a detachment.

It is unknown what is causing the issue,

Alerts for other areas of the province popped up as well, but have since been cleared. A full map of active alerts in Alberta can be found online.