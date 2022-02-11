'Thank you truckers': Edmonton police officer makes tearful video praising 'freedom convoy'
An Edmonton police officer who released an emotional, in-uniform video praising the "freedom convoy" and suggesting vaccine mandates are "unlawful" and "unsafe" is having her post reviewed by the service.
Const. Alana Golysheva of the Edmonton Police Service identified herself clearly before delivering a three-minute speech that has since been shared thousands of times on social media groups.
It's not clear where the video was originally posted, but it has been shared widely on both Facebook and Instagram.
"I've always been reminded by my supervisors, 'Please question unsafe orders. Ask us questions if you think the orders are unlawful.' And that's what I think our job is. Thank you truckers for standing up for all of us," Golysheva said in the video.
EPS confirmed the woman in the video is a member of the service.
"We are in the process of reviewing the video. That’s all I am able to share at this time," spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said on Wednesday, adding that no interviews will be given on the topic.
Golysheva said she moved to Canada "to be free," and she thanked truckers and farmers for "standing up (for) the police officers, when we could not stand up for you."
"The very freedom that I moved to Canada for has been taken away, and Canadians who live here, were born here, are not recognizing that. I fought to come here to have it, and it was very difficult to see it to be taken away," she stated.
Golysheva said she will not follow "unlawful orders" because she's for "freedom of choice," but she didn't explain exactly what that meant.
She also did not mention the illegal blockading of public infrastructure, which some of the convoys have done.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM says 'everything' on the table to end blockades following Biden call
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that 'everything'—with the exception of deploying the Canadian Armed Forces—is currently on the table to bring the ongoing protests and blockades set up across the country to an end. Trudeau declined to get into specifics about just how or when the demonstrations will be ceased, citing concerns over a violent outcome.
Ottawa asks court for injunction to stop noise, idling at protest
The City of Ottawa today asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an injunction against people continuing to violate city bylaws during the ongoing protest in the city by antigovernment demonstrators.
Changes to COVID-19 border measures to be announced next week
The federal government will announce changes to pandemic measures at Canada's borders next week, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos signalled Friday, while Canada's chief public health officer said the country is looking to more sustainable plans to manage COVID-19.
Doug Ford says plan in works to remove Ontario's vaccine passport system
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says plans are in the works to remove the vaccine passport system that requires people to show proof of vaccination when they enter a number of settings.
BREAKING | Manitoba ending all COVID-19 restrictions by March 15
Manitoba has announced it is speeding up the relaxing of public health orders in the province, with a plan to have all orders in the province, including proof of vaccination requirements and the mask mandate, removed by March 15.
Premier Ford declares state of emergency in Ontario over protests, blockade
The Ontario government has invoked new emergency measures by declaring a state of emergency aimed at protesters and ending the blockade at a key border crossing in the province, including stiffer fines and penalties for protesters.
White House says Russia could invade Ukraine within the week
The White House said Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, even before the end of the Winter Olympics, and urged Americans to leave the country now.
How might Ontario's state of emergency put an end to 'illegal occupations' in Ottawa, Windsor?
How will Ontario's state of emergency declaration be used to clear what the premier described as 'illegal occupations' in Ottawa and Windsor?
'Living with the virus': Feds outline what that should look like
Amid ongoing protests over vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa and elsewhere, Canada’s top health officials outlined what “living with the virus” means, saying that should include fewer deaths, and a health-care system that is not overwhelmed with cases.
Calgary
-
PM says 'everything' on the table to end blockades following Biden call
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that 'everything'—with the exception of deploying the Canadian Armed Forces—is currently on the table to bring the ongoing protests and blockades set up across the country to an end. Trudeau declined to get into specifics about just how or when the demonstrations will be ceased, citing concerns over a violent outcome.
-
Alberta union takes fight over Kenney's Bill 1 to the Supreme Court
The Kenney government's Bill 1, better known as the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, violates Albertans' rights to protest on public property, says one of the province's largest labour unions, and that's why it is forging ahead with a legal challenge.
-
Stolen vehicle used in smash-and-grab at Kensington Wine Market
Kensington Wine Market owner Andrew Ferguson said the thieves stole five bottles of scotch worth less than $500.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Co-op CEO worries police aren't doing enough to fight shoplifting
The head of one of Saskatoon's largest retailers says police in Saskatoon are not adequately responding to shoplifting complaints and safety risks to staff.
-
B.C. firm buys troubled Saskatoon condo building for more than $2M
A problem-plagued condo building in the city’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood has been sold to a construction company based in B.C.
-
Grading begins on Saskatoon residential streets with severe rutting
City and contractor crews are shaving down the deep ruts where people are getting stuck or there’s a risk of damage to vehicles, according to the City of Saskatoon.
Regina
-
City of Regina to remove all public health measures alongside province
Regina city council voted in favour of lifting all COVID-19 public health measures along with the provincial government.
-
Sask. reports 384 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in first weekly update
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 384 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 26 intensive care patients as of Wednesday, in its first weekly update.
-
Regina schools removing proof of vaccination, masking policies to align with end of Sask. public health orders
Regina Public and Catholic schools announced they will be removing proof of vaccination and mandatory masking policies, as Saskatchewan’s public health orders come to an end this month.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds gather in Fredericton to protest COVID-19 measures
A few hundred people honked horns and waved signs and Canadian flags near the New Brunswick legislature Friday to protest COVID-19 public health measures, during a convoy-style protest inspired by the trucker demonstrations across the country.
-
Nova Scotia reports first COVID-19 related death involving child
For the first time, health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the death of a child related to COVID-19.
-
N.B. reports four additional deaths related to COVID-19 Friday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario declares a state of emergency to end 'siege' in Ottawa and Windsor
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency as the truck convoy protests continue to disrupt traffic and prevent the transport of goods across the Canadian border.
-
High-profile Toronto police officer known for social media presence found guilty of impaired driving
A high-profile Toronto police inspector, known for his social media presence, has been found guilty of impaired driving.
-
911 dispatcher in England helps save Ont. woman who called the wrong Durham police
Emergency dispatchers in Durham, England were able to assist a woman in Durham, Ont. in a moment of crisis after she called the wrong police station.
Montreal
-
Students mourn Lucas Gaudet, 16, who died after stabbing near Montreal-area school
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near a Montreal-area high school on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries. He was a student at John Rennie High School, according to the principal.
-
Protesters set to gather on Saturday in Montreal, police ready to ensure no streets are blocked
Just under a week after the trucks rolled out of the provincial capital in Quebec City, a demonstration is planned in Montreal on Saturday to again call for an end to health measures in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec police arrest 69-year-old on charges of luring minors and child pornography
Quebec provincial police have arrested a Mascouche man on luring minors and child pornography charges.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief says he needs more officers to enforce new provincial powers
Ottawa's police chief warns he doesn't have enough police resources to enforce the new powers designed to end the truck convoy protest and blockade in downtown Ottawa.
-
‘I’ve had enough:’ Ottawa man confronts downtown ‘bullies and goons’
An Ottawa resident who stepped in front of a truck in the heart of the downtown ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests said he did so because he wanted to stand up to people he called 'bullies and goons.'
-
Ontario premier says Ottawa 'under siege,' declares state of emergency
Premier Doug Ford is declaring a state of emergency in Ontario, which he says will give authorities more tools to help stop the "illegal occupation of Ottawa."
Kitchener
-
How to administer a COVID-19 rapid test: new recommendation
New guidance has been provided by the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table on a “better approach” when doing a rapid antigen test on yourself or your child. It suggested to combine oral and nasal swabs for each test.
-
COVID-19 decline slowing in Waterloo Region; hospitals remain under pressure
Waterloo Region’s top doctor said the decline of COVID-19 in the area’s wastewater signal has slowed or plateaued in recent days.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario declares a state of emergency to end 'siege' in Ottawa and Windsor
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency as the truck convoy protests continue to disrupt traffic and prevent the transport of goods across the Canadian border.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police, school boards prepare for possible student walkout
As anti-mandate supporters continue to be vocal about their unhappiness with government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions, some protestors are encouraging students to walk out of school.
-
Hwy. 11 closed between Hearst and Longlac
Bad weather and poor driving conditions have closed Highway 11 between Hearst and Longlac, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
Driver killed Friday in collision near Haliburton, Ont.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday just after noon on Highway 35 in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba ending all COVID-19 restrictions by March 15
Manitoba has announced it is speeding up the relaxing of public health orders in the province, with a plan to have all orders in the province, including proof of vaccination requirements and the mask mandate, removed by March 15.
-
50 vehicles involved in Emerson border blockade, no arrests made: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says about 50 semi-trucks, farm equipment and passenger vehicles continue to block the Canada-U.S. border near Emerson.
-
Protesters take to the streets in Steinbach calling for an end to mandates
A large group of protesters took to the streets of Steinbach, Man., on Friday to rally against mandates.
Vancouver
-
Vaccine-fearing B.C. dad can't share COVID-19 social media posts with child, court rules
A B.C. judge has ordered a vaccine-fearing father not to share any social media posts related to COVID-19 with his young child.
-
Cancer patient with 'bleak' prognosis sues B.C. doctor who told her to stretch, take ibuprofen
A cancer patient with a prognosis described by a B.C. judge as "bleak" has been awarded damages after taking her doctor to court.
-
Uptick in fatal drug poisonings in B.C.'s Interior tied to 'pink substance,' health officials warn
Health officials in B.C.'s Interior are warning users to be careful following an uptick in fatalities in the Kamloops area.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria School Board suspends 2 trustees for bullying, harassment
The Greater Victoria School Board has suspended two trustees for misconduct after an investigation into complaints of bullying and harassment.
-
Bank robbery in Saanich leaves police appealing for witnesses, video
Police in Saanich are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a bank robbery that occurred in the district this week.
-
VicPD removed as defendant in sexual abuse lawsuit against Esquimalt police officers
The Victoria Police Department has been removed as a defendant in a $5.3-million lawsuit brought by a woman who alleges she was sexually abused by four police officers when she was a teenage informant more than 30 years ago.