EDMONTON -- Alberta health officials confirmed another eight deaths and 304 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday as the province grapples with a spike in the rate of active infections.

After more than 28,000 tests the province added 110 cases Friday, 103 Saturday and 91 Sunday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Active infections increased to 1,430 over the weekend. There are 88 patients in hospital, including 17 in ICU.

"We continue to identify high numbers of cases across the province," Hinshaw said. "As we see in the case numbers, the curve is no longer flat in Alberta."

The eight new deaths increased Alberta's toll to 186 since the pandemic began in March.

"This is a heartbreaking number to report," Hinshaw said.

Five of the people who died of COVID-19 lived at Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre in Edmonton, where there have been 78 active cases — 61 active — and 12 deaths.

During her update Hinshaw reported Alberta Health Services had assumed control of the facility, but Alberta Health officials later said she wasn't updated on the latest information before speaking.

"While a formal order to take over operation was considered, it was not ultimately necessary. Dr. Hinshaw was not informed of this prior to the media availability," said Alberta Health spokesman Tom MacMillan.

READ MORE: AHS working with Good Samaritan care facility, not taking it over, as COVID-19 deaths reach 12

Calgary and Edmonton's active cases continue to climb with 582 and 246, respectively.

Hinshaw pleaded with Albertans to follow her health orders and encouraged them to wear masks where it is more difficult to maintain a physical distance of two metres.

"I know many are tired of hearing me say that COVID-19 is not over. Sometimes I'm tired of saying it," Hinshaw said. "The truth is that COVID-19 is still here."