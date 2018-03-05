The final countdown is on for the people behind the nine ideas on the short list for the Edmonton Project – as they prepare to pitch their ideas to a panel of five judges.

Their job is to select one project, from the finalists: #OneEdmonton, Advent Festival, Gondola, Pavilions, Container City, YEG Globe, The Inner City, Food Truck Ferris Wheel and River Valley Saunas.

“So many people are so passionate and they’re not afraid to think big,” panelist Carrie Doll said.

The panel is made up of five high-profile Edmontonians: Doll, Ayaz Bhanji, Cheryll Watson, Krista Ference, and Ryan Jespersen.

“We had 330 plus submissions, and it was really hard to nail it down to the top ten, and I wish that we could choose more than just one,” Ference said.

On Tuesday, the individuals, pairs and groups behind each idea will make their final pitch to the panel. The five members will then choose the one feasible idea that will move to the funding stage.

“I think the key thing is we are giving people an opportunity to think big,” Bhanji said. “To dream, and I think that’s what is really exciting and I don’t think it has been done before.”

Watson said she’s looking forward to hearing the extensive plans from the people who dreamed up the ideas.

“Some of these ideas are really imaginative, and so having them talk about the execution of how they see this happening is going to be really interesting,” Watson said.

“When you know that you have difference makers engaging the public and members of the public being difference makers themselves, it’s hard not to get inspired,” Ryan Jespersen said.

More details on the nine finalists for The Edmonton Project can be found online.

With files from Dez Melenka