The Edmonton Singing Christmas Tree returns after 5-year hiatus

The Edmonton Singing Christmas Tree concert is back after a five-year hiatus with a few new changes to the long-standing tradition.

Previously, the holiday concert ended its run in 2019 after 50 years of celebrating the holiday season through song.

Jane Hugo, the media relations coordinator for the Edmonton Singing Christmas Tree, said in an email response that families will be delighted to see the "bigger and brighter" show.

"In the last few years, we heard from so many people about how the Edmonton Singing Christmas Tree had become a part of their holiday tradition. We heard how much it was missed, and we wanted to do something for the community," Hugo said.

"We are bringing it back for our community, so they can have fun, feel hope and joy, and experience the magic of Christmas."

The concert features 150 choir members and more than 300 local performers singing holiday classics and merry modern hits from a 35-foot Christmas tree.

For the first time in its history, the Singing Tree will be hosted at the Edmonton Expo Centre Arena. Previously, the event was held at the Jubilee Auditorium.

The new space features a 160-foot wall of LED lights during each performance, extra stage space for performers and more parking spots for guests.

Tickets for the event are available online.

The Edmonton Singing Christmas Tree will take place from Dec. 12-15.