'The need is huge': Ukrainian Newcomer Furniture Warehouse serving hundreds of families per month

It's been one year since the Ukrainian Newcomer Furniture Warehouse opened in Edmonton, and to mark the occasion, organizers are holding a furniture drive.

Anyone getting rid of furniture that is still in good shape is invited to bring it to the warehouse at 15330 114 Avenue between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on a Tuesday or Thursday, or between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

"We're asking those who want to recycle, those who are doing spring cleaning and want to put their furniture to use, we certainly have families that would welcome it," said Orysia Boychuk of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council.

Boychuk said the warehouse provides furniture for about 400 families a month, helping them start their new lives in Canada.

"The need is huge. We've had 33,000 arrive, newcomers to Alberta. Over 10,000 here in Edmonton. This is a way to help the newcomers get started."

Volunteer opportunities are also available at the furniture warehouse.