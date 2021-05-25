EDMONTON -- An Edmonton catering company is bringing some “Friends” themed dishes to life in celebration of the iconic series reunion episode.

The take-and-bake “Friends” special for two is being offered up by Acapella Catering.

The menu features recreations from the show, like “Joey’s Meatball Sub” and “Monica’s Mac n’ Cheese”.

The menu was inspired by some of the creators’ favourite episodes and is meant to be a walk down memory lane to enjoy while watching the special.

“I think Acapella has done a really great job of pivoting and being creative and giving people what they want and also safely you know so you can just have this delivered to your home and bake and it and just settle in for a really nostalgic and fun night,” said Linda Hoang, local food blogger and "Friends" fan.

“It's sort of a win-win because you're supporting local businesses that are being creative and then you're also able to celebrate something that you really love.”

Orders can be placed until noon on Wednesday, with delivery for a fee on Thursday between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Friends”aired for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, with the series finale becoming the most-watched television episode of the 2000s.

"Friends: The Reunion" debuts Thursday night.