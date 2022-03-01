The War on Drugs, Lord Huron to perform at Edmonton Folk Fest

Edmontonians are getting a glimpse into what to expect at this year’s folk fest.

On Tuesday, Terry Wickham, the Edmonton Folk Music Festival producer, revealed five artists added to the roster.

The War on Drugs, Lord Huron, Allison Russell, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats will all take the stage at this summer's in-person event at Gallagher Park.

"This will be one of the most exciting lineups in the history of the Edmonton Folk Festival,” Wickham said.

The rest of the festival lineup will be announced on May 25.