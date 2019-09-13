A few scattered showers have popped up in Central and North-Central Alberta this morning.

The Edmonton region might get a morning or midday shower.

Otherwise, just a "Mix of Sun and Cloud" through the day and slightly cooler than Thursday.

The city hit a high of 22 on Thursday and should top out around 18 or 19 today.

That's still a bit warmer than the average high of 17.

AND...we'll be above average through the weekend as well.

Daytime highs near 20 with Partly Cloudy skies in Edmonton and much of the rest of North-Central Alberta Saturday/Sunday.

We'll get a bit of a cool-down early next week as afternoon temperatures slip back into the mid to upper teens.

But, the end of next week looks like it'll take a turn for the warmer again.

So, with two weekends of "summer" left. It appears we'll actually get two more "summer-y" weekends.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a scattered shower this morning and/or midday.

High: 19

Evening - Clearing in the evening. Mostly clear overnight.

9pm: 1

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 19

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 16

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 18