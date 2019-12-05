EDMONTON -- "The whole world is my karaoke machine, no one can stop me from singing here," says Benjamin Harrison, clad in a neon yellow Canada Post vest as he walks down a snowy Edmonton street.

From Red Hot Chili Peppers to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and almost everything in between, Harrison loves all kinds of music.

That’s why during his regular mail delivery in south central Edmonton, the 36-year-old can be seen, but mostly heard.

"I'm lucky enough to sing at work...I wish everyone could, but some people work in cubicles," he says.

On one snowy day in early December, his song of choice was a classic by Simon and Garfunkel.

"And here's to you, Mrs. Robinson!"

But just as fast as he turns the corner to find his next mailbox, the Canada Post employee might switch genres and belt out something a little more current.

"I love me some, oh what's that Megan Trainor song? I'm all about the bass?" he asks. "I’m bringing booty back."

While his actual job is to put mail into boxes, residents north of Whyte Avenue have come to know him simply as "the singing mailman."

“Oh it's fantastic...it just puts a smile on your face, right?" says Sarah Code. “So many people have actually said that it does actually brighten their day, that it does make them feel good to hear a little bit of singing down the street."

Yes, he does take requests. And thanks to his own admission that his vocal talents are only mediocre, he’s not afraid to try any song under the sun.

"Hey, no rock star here. But I'm living the smaller dream as well as I can. It makes me happy."