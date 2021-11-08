Themed gift boxes featuring only local products support Edmonton charities

EDMONTON -

An Edmonton company is making it easier for shoppers to support local this holiday season.

The YEGBox puts locally made products into different gift collections such as specially curated boxes for foodies, dog lovers or even families welcoming a newborn.

“We curate what I think are the coolest gifts,” Daphne Simkin, the co-founder of YEGBox, said.

“We use only locally based businesses and products to create some of the most unique Edmonton experiences basically just inside a box.”

Simkin told CTV News Edmonton, they want to give Edmontonians the chance to discover what local businesses have to offer.

“What most people don’t realize is that Edmonton is amazing,” she said. “We have some of the most amazing businesses and products being produced, and some of the products are even being produced on a global level.”

According to Simkin, their best-selling box is called Taste of YEG, containing everything from salsa to chocolate.

Products found within the YEGBox are different every year to keep things fresh, Simkin added

“I think it’s the box that’s the most fun to receive,” she added.

On top of the local element, each of the boxes are also connected to a local charity. For instance, the Taste of YEG box is linked to the Edmonton Food Bank.

“The need in Edmonton has been so great this year we actually did different charities for each box,” Simkin said.