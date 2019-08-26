

CTV News Edmonton





The Downtown Business Association has unveiled Edmonton’s most popular downtown patios.

The winners were decided by members of the public in a vote that took place from July 15 – Aug. 20.

“Edmontonians love their patios and Downtown boasts some of the best whether you’re looking for a spot with a great view of Edmonton’s river valley or just want to spend time people-watching,” said Ian O’Donnell, executive director of the Downtown Business Association in a written release. “Patios add so much vibrancy and energy to our streets and create places for people to linger with family, friends, colleagues and even your dog.”

The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald took home the awards for Best Patio and Best Patio with a view.

The Common won the award for People Watching

Credo on 104 Street snagged the prize for Best Sidewalk Café

Cask & Barrel fetched the top spot for Best-Dog Friendly

Central Social Hall has the honours for Best Happy Hour as well as Best Signature Cocktail for their Pink Frosecco, made from rosé vodka, prosecco and pink lemonade

Boston Pizza nabbed the honours for Best Family Friendly Patio

Photos by CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein