EDMONTON -- Sixteen community pharmacies in Edmonton are now testing for COVID-19.

Alberta Health Services expanded July's Pharmacy Asymptomatic Testing Program to all community pharmacies who choose to enroll and participate.

Only asymptomatic Albertans can be tested at the pharmacies currently participating.

"Please remember, for the safety of yourself and others, only people with no symptoms and no known exposure to COVID-19 can be tested at a pharmacy," Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said last week. "If you have symptoms or if you know that you have been exposed, please book testing through AHS through the online assessment tool or by calling 811."

Edmontonians can call and make appointments at the following pharmacies:

Medi-Drugs Millcreek at 9117-82 Ave.

Medi-Drugs Clareview at #3, 3504A-137 Ave.

Real Canadian Superstore at 12350-137 Ave.

Shoppers Drug Mart at #400, 6655 178 St.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 3735 17 St. NW

Central Point Pharmacy at 10382 105 St. NW

Medicine Shoppe #103 at 7915 106 Ave. NW

London Drugs #45 at 11704 104 Ave. NW

Medicine Shoppe #387 at 13703 93 St. NW

Mint Health + Drugs: CMP at 10611 101 St. NW

Pharmasave Chappelle at 3134-141 St. SW

Plaza 160 Pharmacy at 8103 160 Ave. NW

Shoppers Drug Mart 2412 at 2650 James Mowatt Trail SW

Shoopers Drug Mart 2405 at 4940 137 Ave. NW

Shoppers Drug Mart 366 at 3812 118 Ave.

Shoppers Drug Mart 2377 at 5970 Mullen Way NW

Suhas Thaleshvar, the pharmacist and owner of Medicine Shoppe, says the response has been overwhelming.

"It's amazing…I'm spending all of my time doing the testing."

The pharmacy screens people with appointments before they go inside, checks their temperature and asks them to sanitize their hands and wear a mask.

Thaleshvar says they give results three to four days later.

As many as 150 pharmacies across the province have expressed interest in conducting tests for the coronavirus, said Margaret Wing, the president the Alberta Pharmacists Association.

"We recognize that pharmacists are interested in playing a broader role in offering public health programs and we've seen that in the past through the flu shot program," she added.

