EDMONTON -- Due to the extreme cold, a number of schools have cancelled bus service for Monday morning.

Elk Island Public Schools, Parkland County School Division and Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools have all cancelled bus service for Monday.

As of Sunday evening, Edmonton Catholic Schools and Edmonton Public Schools are still running buses on Monday, but there may be delays.

As closures continue to come in, families are encouraged to check School Zone in the morning for the most up-to-date information.