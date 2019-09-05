Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer is touring 18 communities around the province in September to talk to Albertans about rural crime.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 5 in Bragg Creek, Schweitzer will meet with residents, business owners, local officials and rural crime watch groups to discuss the increase in rural crime.

"We want to make sure we go out and hear from different individual communities what's happening," Schweitzer told CTV News Edmonton.

The insights gained from the tour will help the minister ensure a more responsive justice system.

"The biggest thing is making sure all Albertans feel safe in their homes. Right now we're hearing repeatedly, from my colleagues on a regular basis, also from just average Albertans on their farms that they don’t feel safe," Schweitzer said. "We want to make sure that the laws of Alberta represent them, to make sure that they feel safe in their communities."

The minister said the government is already advocating for changes to the Criminal Code to better reflect the realities of rural Alberta. He also said they plan to hire 50 new prosecutors and to tackle the province's drug crisis.

Tour schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 5

Bragg Creek

Springbank

Friday, Sept. 6

Red Deer

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Lacombe-Ponoka

Athabasca

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Slave Lake

Fairview

Thursday, Sept. 12

Grande Prairie

Whitecourt

Monday, Sept. 16

Cheadle

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Lethbridge

Coaldale

Friday, Sept. 20

Airdrie

Drumheller

Monday, Sept. 23

Drayton Valley

Monday, Sept. 30