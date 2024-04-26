Thief wanted in connection with at least 7 stolen Ford pickup trucks over 24-hour period

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a number of truck thefts last month.

An unidentified man arrived in the area of 91 Street and 71 Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on March 17 in a stolen 2003 Ford F-350.

He reportedly got out of the truck and stole a different 2003 Ford F-350.

Police say for the next several hours he drove through south Edmonton, Beaver County and Strathcona County and stole four other Ford trucks of varying models.

"The suspect would arrive in a stolen Ford and would then steal another unoccupied Ford truck on scene," a Friday news release said.

During one of the thefts, the man reportedly confronted someone with a knife, but no injuries were reported.

On March 18, police got a report of a stolen 2001 Ford F-350 in the area of 90 Avenue and 46 Street.

Investigators say the same man arrived in the area in a 2000 Ford F-250 that he had stolen the day before and taken the 2001 truck.

The 2001 F-350 was later found abandoned in the area of 85 Street and 80 Avenue.

Police believe it was left there between Mar. 18 and March 19.

"The motivation behind these Ford truck thefts is unknown," Const. Whitney Stevens said. "We are hopeful that someone out there recognizes the suspect in our composite sketch."

Anyone who can identify the thief is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.