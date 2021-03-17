EDMONTON -- With spring around the corner, e-scooters are back on Edmonton streets for a third season.

Edmonton will be the first Canadian city to welcome electric scooters back in 2021 after winter.

Olga Messinis, with the City of Edmonton's traffic operations department, announced Thursday that e-scooter company 'Spin' will deploy a new batch of scooters onto Edmonton streets this summer.

Spin will be the third e-scooter company to operate in Edmonton this year.

According to Spin's website, the company was founded in San Francisco in 2016, and already has fleets of e-scooters in Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.

Edmonton's e-scooter landscape will be changing this year to meet safety and logistical concerns.

E-SCOOTERS ALREADY ON EDMONTON STREETS

One hundred Lime scooters were available starting Wednesday. More will be added to the Lime fleet “to meet demand.”

Bird launched 150 scooters on Friday. More scooters will be added as “the weather gets warmer.”

Last year, both Lime and Bird offered their e-scooters starting in April.

According to Lime, Edmontonians took nearly 500,000 trips on Lime scoorters in 2020.

Jonathan Hopkins, Lime’s government relations director, said in a statement that Lime is excited to be back on Edmonton streets and offering residents as a safe and flexible method of transportation.

“Lime is thrilled to be back on the streets of Edmonton in 2021 after providing important essential transportation services during the height of the pandemic last year,” he said.

“This year will be all about revival, helping Edmonton businesses recover, encouraging residents to get outside and see friends once vaccinated and helping visitors return to the city at long-last.”

The company added that the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found the primary and most important mode of transmission for COVID-19 is through close contact from person-to-person.

Despite this, Lime said it has increased the frequency of disinfecting scooters using products recommended by the CDC for use against COVID-19 as an enhanced precaution.