This 7-year-old girl cried 'happy tears' after receiving a birthday wish from Connor McDavid
Published Monday, May 18, 2020 4:07PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A young girl from Alexander First Nation had her ultimate birthday wish come true.
Annalise Cardinal's family shared a photo to social media last week hoping Oilers captain Connor McDavid" would eventually see it and give her a birthday shout out.
Hundreds of shares later, Number 97 answered the call, sending Annalise a video message..
The 7-year-old watched the video with glee.
Afterwards, she gave her mom a huge hug, and cried what her mom calls happy tears.
RELATED IMAGES