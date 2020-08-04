EDMONTON -- Edmond Laplante's three-acre backyard has changed a lot since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The space is now filled with solar lights, flowers and a waterfall, helping to brighten people's spirits.

"It’s a very calm, very passive environment here," Laplante told CTV News Edmonton.

The project began as a way to fill time. Now it has become a destination for neighbours and the public.

"It’s just awesome, it’s like going on a mini resort just down the street from your house," neighbour Ginny Hamilton said. "I think it’s a great place of solace and meditation and just rest and relaxation and as long as there’s no mosquitoes we’re good to go!"

The garden is open to the public every night from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. until Aug. 9. Visitors are required to wear a mask and are asked to respect physical distancing rules.

You must book your spot online before visiting, as only 25 people are allowed at one time.

Laplante said he's still looking for more lights and flowers to add to his oasis.

"Every year you want to do better and better and better so that’s what I’m looking for I think," he said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Graham Neil.