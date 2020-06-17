EDMONTON -- A Connor McDavid rookie patch card will become the most expensive modern hockey trading card with a current bid of just over US$70,000.

The card, a 2015-16 "Upper Deck The Cup" rookie patch signed by the Edmonton Oilers captain, came from a pack at Jaspys Sports Cards & Collectibles in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

"We hit a Connor McDavid RPA, and it's 97 out of 99! Wow!" said the man who opened the pack at the shop.

The Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) graded the rare card a Mint 9. The PSA Mint 9, just one point off Gem Mint, is "a superb condition card" with one minor flaw, including a "very slight wax stain on reverse, a minor printing imperfection or slightly off-white borders."

The card includes a photo of McDavid wearing the Oilers' white jersey, his signature, and a white, blue and orange patch. The back of the card features McDavid's stats in his three seasons with the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Photo credit: Lelands

The auction on Lelands started on May 17 with a US$2,500 offer. On May 28, it climbed from US$6,486 to US$52,797, and it currently sits at US$70,274.

Bidding closes on Friday.

The Oilers captain currently holds the record for the most expensive hockey card. In 2018, his "2015 Upper Deck The Cup" rookie card sold for US$55,655.