EDMONTON -- A Connor McDavid rookie patch card will become the most expensive modern hockey trading card with a current bid of just over US$70,000.

The card, a 2015-16 "Upper Deck The Cup" rookie patch signed by the Edmonton Oilers captain, came from a pack at Jaspys Sports Cards & Collectibles in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

"We hit a Connor McDavid RPA, and it's 97 out of 99! Wow!" said the man who opened the pack at the shop.

The Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) graded the rare card a Mint 9. The PSA Mint 9, just one point off Gem Mint, is "a superb condition card" with one minor flaw, including a "very slight wax stain on reverse, a minor printing imperfection or slightly off-white borders."

The card includes a photo of McDavid wearing the Oilers' white jersey, his signature, and a white, blue and orange patch. The back of the card features McDavid's stats in his three seasons with the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Connor McDavid rookie card

Photo credit: Lelands

The auction on Lelands started on May 17 with a US$2,500 offer. On May 28, it climbed from US$6,486 to US$52,797, and it currently sits at US$70,274.

Bidding closes on Friday.

The Oilers captain currently holds the record for the most expensive hockey card. In 2018, his "2015 Upper Deck The Cup" rookie card sold for US$55,655.