EDMONTON -- An Edmonton mom has turned the isolation and stress of the COVID-19 pandemic into something much more positive for her children.

Happy News YEG is an online show focused on feel-good news in the city.

"Now is a better [time] than ever to start something like this," Ingrid Howard said. "There's so much positivity in the world, we just need to look around for it."

Howard enlisted the help of her three children, 10-year-old Anika, nine-year-old Ines and six-year-old Kellan.

HNY has created about a dozen episodes since April, featuring a sidewalk artist, birthday and grad parades, an Avengers-themed Jeep, local music and more.

Finding interviews and writing scripts means Howard is living a bit of a dream. Plus it's a break from her very serious day job as an oncology nurse.

She says they'll continue making HNY as long as her kids are having fun.

"I'm quite enjoying learning and working with my children," Howard said.

And there is a healthy appetite for uplifting stories online during the pandemic. Actor John Krasinski's YouTube series "Some Good News" launched in March and grew to more than 2.6 million subscribers.

For local stories to raise your spirits, Happy News YEG can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk.