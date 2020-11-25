EDMONTON -- The number of Albertans who have died from COVID-19 has reached 500, prompting health officials to further restrict access to sites where the some of the most vulnerable live and which employ health care workers.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 1,265 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday, and nine deaths linked to the disease.

Seven of the nine deaths were linked to Edmonton-area retirement and long-term care homes or the Grey Nuns Community Hospital.

“This is a tragic milestone,” Hinshaw, announcing Alberta Health Services would be restricting visitor access to acute care facilities experiencing an outbreak or which are located in communities with 50 or more cases per 100,000 people:

For patients in hospital, ambulatory care, or an emergency department, one family member or support person will be allowed to visit under specific conditions.

On maternity and post-partum wards, one family member or support person will be allowed to visit. This could be a doula or surrogate.

Pediatric and ICU patients may be visited by up to two family members or support people.

In end-of-life situations, one designated family member or support person will be allowed to visit. Others may visit if it is prearranged with the facility.

AHS will have the varying details for its sites online.

Among reports Alberta’s ICU capacity has hovered around 90 per cent for a week, Hinshaw also said 2,000 more acute care beds and 400 ICU beds would be freed for COVID-19 patients.

Effective Wednesday, Alberta Health will also report the day the person died and whether or not they had any comorbidities – or another health condition in addition to COVID-19.

The nine deaths reported Wednesday occurred between Nov. 7 and 24. Five of the individuals had comorbidities.

This is a breaking new story. Information will be updated as it becomes available. Our original story follows:

Alberta’s top doctor is taking questions every day this week as the province implements new COVID-19 health measures.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw spoke Tuesday, announcing 1,115 new cases of the disease after 13,500 tests the previous day.

Watch her speak live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m. MST.

But the province’s pandemic update was largely commandeered by Premier Jason Kenney, who gave Albertans until Dec. 15 to bend the coronavirus curve through action in their homes, schools and businesses.

He also declared the province’s second state of public health emergency since Alberta’s first case of COVID-19 in March.

As of Tuesday, Alberta’s provincial positivity rate sat at 8.3 per cent, up from 8.1 per cent the day before.

There were 348 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 66 of whom were receiving intensive care.

A jump of 16 COVID-19-related deaths brought the provincial tally to 492 – and possibly within a day’s reach of 500. More than 100 deaths have occurred in the last two weeks alone.

“Sixty-two of these (were linked to) continuing care, 12 were linked to acute care outbreaks and 29 were acquired in the community. Of the community-acquired cases, 14 were under the age of 70,” Hinshaw said.

“This highlights this infection can be deadly even for younger adults and underscores the importance of the measures announced today.”

She added the sooner Albertans take action to curb the spread of COVID-19, the sooner their health care system will rebound.

“The sooner we can rebook their surgeries that will mean an end to pain and suffering for other Albertans… The spread of the virus, the impact on our health system, and the challenges it poses to our health system are serious.”

There are 13,349 active cases in the province.

In total, Alberta has counted more than 49,500 cases of Canada’s 338,700 cases of COVID-19.

To date, there have been nearly 35,700 recoveries in Alberta.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Matthew Black